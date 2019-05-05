Podcast

5/15/19 Brian Robison on his career, Cheryl Reeve on the Lynx, and Wolves drop in the lottery

By Jonathan Harrison May 15, 2019 4:13 pm

The NBA Draft Lottery last night saw the Pelicans climb up and the Wolves fall. Matthew Coller and Danny Cunningham were live from Target Center to discuss that and what it means for the franchise.

  • Pelicans win the lottery and Wolves fall in the lottery
  • Random NFL Report – Cameron DaSilva
  • What to make of Mitch Garver getting injured at the plate

  • Brian Robison joins to talk about his career and his retirement
  • Cheryl Reeve joins to talk about the Lynx and the WNBA
  • Close watching the final outs in the Twins win

