5/20/19 Saunders hired, Courtney Cronin on Vikings OTA’s, and Twins mashing

By Jonathan Harrison May 20, 2019 5:06 pm

The big news of the day is that the Wolves have hired Ryan Saunders as the next Head Coach and Danny Cunningham joins to discuss the hiring.

  • Danny Cunningham discuss the Wolves (reportedly) hiring Ryan Saunders as the head coach.
  • Danny Cunningham discuss what Saunders can and can’t do with Wiggins.
  • Unsurprisingly, Game of Thrones season finale disappointed.

  • Courtney Cronin joins to preview OTA’s.
  • Wolves hire Ryan Saunders. Is this the right move?
  • Twins are mashing out on the West Coast.

