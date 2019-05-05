5/23/19 Eno Sarris on baseball, KAT not making All-NBA, and Lexie Brown of the Lynx joins the show

KAT didn’t make All-NBA, Twins didn’t play last night, and Adam Gase (according to him) didn’t back stab his former GM. All of that and a ton more in this edition of SKOR North Live.

Danny Cunningham joins to talk about KAT not making All-NBA and losing out on $32 million

Eno Sarris joins to talk baseball

The Jets are fun to cover and we’re a bit jealous