5/23/19 Eno Sarris on baseball, KAT not making All-NBA, and Lexie Brown of the Lynx joins the show

By Jonathan Harrison May 23, 2019 4:12 pm

KAT didn’t make All-NBA, Twins didn’t play last night, and Adam Gase (according to him) didn’t back stab his former GM. All of that and a ton more in this edition of SKOR North Live.

  • Danny Cunningham joins to talk about KAT not making All-NBA and losing out on $32 million
  • Eno Sarris joins to talk baseball
  • The Jets are fun to cover and we’re a bit jealous

  • Our resident hockey nerds, Declan Goff and Lindsey Brown, join to talk puck
  • Lynx Guard Lexie Brown joins
  • What happened to you Matt Harvey

Podcast