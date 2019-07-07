Shows
7/29/19 Cluster Fun: Should the Twins trade Miguel Sano at the deadline?
Declan Goff
@DexsTweets
July 29, 2019 11:23 am
Manny and Declan breakdown the Twins trading for Sergio Romo.
Is there another move coming?
And should the Twins trade Miguel Sano?
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller
Twins
Podcast