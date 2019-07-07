Podcast

7/29/19 Cluster Fun: Should the Twins trade Miguel Sano at the deadline?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 29, 2019 11:23 am
  • Manny and Declan breakdown the Twins trading for Sergio Romo.
  • Is there another move coming?
  • And should the Twins trade Miguel Sano?

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Twins



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast