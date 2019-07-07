Podcast

7/30/19 Cluster Fun: Twins trade deadline speculation

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 30, 2019 11:28 am
  • Danny and Judd talk Twins trade plans with the deadline nearing.
  • Plus an update from Vikings training camp.

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Twins Vikings



