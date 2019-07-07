Shows
7/31/19 Cluster Fun: Twins trade deadline special
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
July 31, 2019 12:11 pm
Danny, Judd, Phil and Derek stop on by to cover the final hours of the trade deadline and how the Twins should attack.
Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller
Twins
Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories
Twins trade deadline blog: The latest on Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler
Wetmore: With Trevor Bauer on the move, 12 starting pitching targets worth a look for the Twins
Power move: Twins’ rival gets 49 home runs but gives up Trevor Bauer
Owner says Mike Modano will be involved in Wild’s search for new GM
If young Vikings RBs want to play, they better learn to block
