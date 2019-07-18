Shows
Podcast
Cluster Fun: Twins lose again, Jarrett Culver and favorite Office episode
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
July 18, 2019 11:28 am
Declan Goff and Seth Auger fill in for Danny Cunningham, talking another Twins loss.
Jarrett Culver signing his contract
And favorite office episodes.
Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller
Twins
Wolves
Podcast