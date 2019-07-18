Podcast

Sports Radio Hack Show

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 18, 2019 2:19 pm
  • Danny Cunningham and Declan Goff kick off the show with a therapy session on the Twins and Indians.
  • Later in the show Danny and Declan provide their favorite cliches that are used in sports broadcasting.

