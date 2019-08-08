Shows
8/12/19 Cluster Fun: The Tied For First Place Twins Show
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
August 12, 2019 11:29 am
Danny and Manny breakdown the Twins-Indians series over the weekend, with Cleveland taking three of four and are now tied for the division lead.
Also the Vikings traded for a kicker.
Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller
Twins
Vikings
