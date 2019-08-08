Podcast

8/12/19 Cluster Fun: The Tied For First Place Twins Show

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 12, 2019 11:29 am
  • Danny and Manny breakdown the Twins-Indians series over the weekend, with Cleveland taking three of four and are now tied for the division lead.
  • Also the Vikings traded for a kicker.

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Twins Vikings



