Podcast

8/14/19 Cluster Fun: Thank you, Josh Hader

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 14, 2019 11:23 am
  • Danny and Ramie discuss the Twins being back in first place thanks to Josh Hader.
  • And what’s up with Ohio State?

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Twins



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast