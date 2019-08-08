Podcast

8/15/19 Cluster Fun: Twins bullpen blows it again

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 15, 2019 11:17 am
  • Danny and Declan discuss the Twins’ bullpen surrendering another late-inning lead, this time to the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • What will Michael Pineda look like against the Rangers?

