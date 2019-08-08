Shows
Podcast
8/8/19 Cluster Fun: The Twins are pulling a Kirk Cousins
Declan Goff
@DexsTweets
August 8, 2019 11:21 am
Danny and Manny discuss the big series coming up between the Twins and Indians and why the Twins are pulling a Kirk Cousins lately.
Speaking of Cousins, what’s up with him calling out his rookie center?
Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller
Twins
Podcast