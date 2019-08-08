Podcast

8/9/19 Cluster Fun: Twins lose again and Vikings preseason expectations

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 9, 2019 11:28 am
  • Danny is joined by the Conduits of Trouble to talk another Twins loss to the Indians.
  • And what to expect from the Vikings first preseason game.

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Twins Vikings



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast