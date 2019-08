*Coller, Danny and Manny discuss how big and exciting this Twins/Indians weekend series at Target Field can be.

*Eno Sarris of The Athletic talks bullpen usage in baseball, and what has been the key to the Indians surge to make things interesting with the Twins in the AL Central again. Also, is there still room in baseball for players like Luis Arraez?

*What are we watching tonight? Coller, Manny and Danny get into what they’re expecting for the Twins/Indians series.