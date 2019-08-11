SKOR North Sundays: Can the Twins regain some momentum today?

Hour 1: The Twins get a much needed win over the Cleveland Indians to retake sole possession of 1st in the AL Central. Did Jake Odorizzi send a message, or do the Twins need another one sent from Jose Berrios today? Manny Hill and Danny Cunningham discuss. Also, how did the Vikings look on Friday in New Orleans in the preseason opener?

Hour 2: Danny Cunningham and Manny Hill talk with Dan Hayes of the Athletic on the Twins injuries, and if Jose Berrios can provide a bounce back performance against the Cleveland Indians today. Also, is Martin Perez long for the Twins rotation?