Cluster Fun 9-11-19: Jose Berrios answers Judd’s call

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 11, 2019 10:48 am
  • Danny and Judd breakdown Jose Berrios’ impressive start against the Washington Nationals and Byron Buxton’s season-ending injury.

