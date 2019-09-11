Shows
Cluster Fun 9-11-19: Jose Berrios answers Judd’s call
Declan Goff
@DexsTweets
September 11, 2019 10:48 am
Danny and Judd breakdown Jose Berrios’ impressive start against the Washington Nationals and Byron Buxton’s season-ending injury.
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller
Twins
Podcast