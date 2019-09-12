Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
Purple Daily
Vikings Vent Line
SKOR North Gophers Show
SKOR North Twins Show
Raised by Wolves
SKOR North Live
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North United
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Fantasy Football Party
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
Purple Daily
Vikings Vent Line
SKOR North Gophers Show
SKOR North Twins Show
Raised by Wolves
SKOR North Live
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North United
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Fantasy Football Party
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Podcast
Cluster Fun 9-12-19: Why the Twins can’t lose the AL Central
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
September 12, 2019 10:52 am
Danny and Judd preview a big game coming up for the Twins with the Indians looming this weekend.
Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller
Twins
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories
Report: Vikings place Josh Doctson on injured reserve
A closer look at Irv Smith’s quietly solid debut
Vikings safety earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors
The race is on: Bronx Bombers use their muscle to tie Twins for home run lead
Done deal: Wild reach agreement with Kevin Fiala on two-year contract
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast