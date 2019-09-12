Podcast

Cluster Fun 9-12-19: Why the Twins can’t lose the AL Central

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 12, 2019 10:52 am
  • Danny and Judd preview a big game coming up for the Twins with the Indians looming this weekend.

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Twins



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast