Cluster Fun 9-17-19: Can Twins fans now trust Jose Berrios?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 17, 2019 10:50 am
  • Danny and Declan breakdown another impressive performance from Jose Berrios against the White Sox.
  • How does the Twins playoff rotation shake out?
  • And how many quarterbacks would you take over Kirk Cousins?

