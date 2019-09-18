Podcast

Cluster Fun 9-18-19: Twins walk-off win and Jalen Ramsey

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 18, 2019 10:43 am
  • Danny and Judd breakdown the Twins’ walk-off win over the White Sox.
  • And tease how Jalen Ramsey fits into the Vikings.

