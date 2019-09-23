Shows
Podcast
Cluster Fun 9-23-19: Recapping Week 3 of the NFL
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
September 23, 2019 9:47 am
Danny and Judd recap Week 3 of the NFL.
The Vikings’ win over the Raiders.
And Nelson Cruz hitting his 400th home run.
Topics:
Twins
Vikings
