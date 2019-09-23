Podcast

Cluster Fun 9-23-19: Recapping Week 3 of the NFL

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 23, 2019 9:47 am
  • Danny and Judd recap Week 3 of the NFL.
  • The Vikings’ win over the Raiders.
  • And Nelson Cruz hitting his 400th home run.

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Twins Vikings



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast