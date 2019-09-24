Podcast

Cluster Fun 9-24-19: Hit the Quan! Treadwell is back in Minnesota

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 24, 2019 10:43 am
  • Danny and Declan discuss the return of Laquon Treadwell to Minnesota.
  • And Declan read a book!

Topics:
