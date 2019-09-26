Podcast

Cluster Fun 9-26-19: Twins clinch the division

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 26, 2019 10:43 am
  • Danny and Declan discuss the Twins clinching the division.
  • And what to expect from Vikings-Bears.

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Twins Vikings



