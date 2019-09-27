Podcast

Cluster Fun 9-27-19: Will officiating affect the Vikings vs. Bears game

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 27, 2019 10:47 am
  • Danny and Judd breakdown the Packers loss to the Bears.
  • And how officiating will play a part in the Vikings-Bears game on Sunday.

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Vikings



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast