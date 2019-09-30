Podcast

Cluster Fun 9-30-19: Vikings loss to the Bears still stings

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 30, 2019 9:51 am
  • Danny and Judd are still stung by the Vikings’ putrid performance against the Bears in Week 4.

Topics:
Podcast