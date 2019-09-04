Shows
Podcast
Cluster Fun: Twins bullpen comes through and Italian food power rankings
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
September 4, 2019 11:25 am
Danny and Ramie discuss the Twins’ bullpen coming through against the Red Sox.
And power ranking of Italian foods.
Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller
Twins
