Cluster Fun 10-14-19: Is Kirk Cousins no longer a fraud?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 14, 2019 9:50 am
  • Danny and Judd wonder if Kirk Cousins is no longer a fraud after his impressive performance against the Eagles.
  • Also what to make of the Wild’s and Timberwolves’ play over the weekend.

