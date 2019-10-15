Podcast

Cluster Fun 10-15-19: Are the officials going to ruin this show too?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 15, 2019 10:51 am
  • Danny and Judd are up in arms over the officiating in the Lions-Packers game on Monday Night Football.
  • Also, the Wild got a win!

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Vikings Wild



