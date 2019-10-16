Shows
Podcast
Cluster Fun 10-16-19: Vikings miss out on Jalen Ramsey
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
October 16, 2019 10:43 am
Danny and Judd wonder if the Vikings missed out on Jalen Ramsey, as the talented cornerback is going to the Rams.
Also, the Nationals are going to the World Series.
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller
Vikings
