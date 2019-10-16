Podcast

Cluster Fun 10-16-19: Vikings miss out on Jalen Ramsey

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 16, 2019 10:43 am
  • Danny and Judd wonder if the Vikings missed out on Jalen Ramsey, as the talented cornerback is going to the Rams.
  • Also, the Nationals are going to the World Series.

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Vikings



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast