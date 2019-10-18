Podcast

Cluster Fun 10-18-19: Wild are a mess and so is Patrick Mahomes

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 18, 2019 10:45 am
  • Danny, Declan and Judd discuss the latest dysfunctional moment for the Minnesota Wild.
  • And Patrick Mahomes’ injury.

Topics:
