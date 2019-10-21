Podcast

Cluster Fun 10-21-19: A wild weekend in Minnesota sports

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 21, 2019 9:57 am
  • Danny and Judd recap the crazy weekend in Minnesota sports with the Vikings, Wild and United playing meaningful games.

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller United Vikings Wild



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast