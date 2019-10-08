Podcast

Cluster Fun 10-8-19: R.I.P. to the 2019 Bomba Squad

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 8, 2019 10:46 am
  • Danny is joined by a very sad Declan Goff to breakdown the Twins being swept by the Yankees in the ALDS.

Topics:
