Did we overreact to Cousins’ poor performance earlier this season?

(00:00): What did we learn about the Vikings after their win in Detroit?

(19:00): Did we overreact to Kirk Cousins’ early season struggles?

(42:00): Mackey with more excitement on Gopher football: Could they get to 10 wins?

(51:00): Coller joins with takeaways from the Vikings win over the Lions and overall performance this season: “This is who Kirk Cousins is”

(1:13:00): NFL Panic Index: How bad is it for Ramie’s Bears?

(1:36:00): Do we need to eat crow on saying Aaron Rodgers is washed?

