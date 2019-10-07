Shows
Podcast
Is it over for the Bomba Squad? – Cluster Fun
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
October 7, 2019 9:47 am
Danny and Judd try to figure out if the series is over for the Twins who are down 2-0 in their best of five series to the Yankees.
Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller
Twins
