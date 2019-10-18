Minnesota Wild Round table/How the Mahomes injury changes things/Ben Heisler talks fantasy FB

(00:00): A Minnesota Wild round table discussion with Judd, Declan and Brian Murphy answers questions about the state of the Wild, where they could be headed, and what this means for the future of Bruce Boudreau

(40:30): What are the worst teams Murph and Judd have ever covered?

(53:00): What affect does the Patrick Mahomes injury have on the rest of the NFL, and what does it mean for the Vikings matchup with the Chiefs in a few weeks?

(1:09:00): Ben Heisler of Fantasy Sports Markets joins for his weekly appearance with Fantasy Football analysis.

(1:25:00): How does Sunday’s Vikings/Lions matchup affect the outlook of the NFC North?

