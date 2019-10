(00:00): Are we being too hard on NFL officials?

(20:00): How does the NFL solve their officiating fiasco?

(37:00): Who is the best team in the NFC North?

(49:00): Coller joins and weighs in on the officials blowing the game in Green Bay

(1:13:00): Is the NBA and LeBron James being hypocritical about the situation in China?

