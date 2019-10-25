Still concerns even after Vikings win?/Can Kirk elevate into the next tier?

(00:00): The Vikings win against Washington, but Ramie says there are still some big concerns

(15:00): Should we be worried about the Vikings defense?

(30:00): Danny’s dream game

(38:30): The Warriors are bad. Could this be a good thing for the Wolves?

(47:00): Could Kirk Cousins move up into the next tier of quarterbacks?

(1:01:00): Ben Heisler joins for Fantasy football analysis

(1:15:00): Danny explains why Crown Royal Peach is amazing.

