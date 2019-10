(00:00): Is Sunday’s game against the Lions a must-win for the Vikings?

(19:00): Did KAT guarantee a playoff berth for the Wolves?

(42:00): Is Aaron Rodgers washed?

(1:07:00): Eno Sarris on the MLB Playoffs and what the Twins need to do this winter to improve

(1:25:00): Ramie gets to relish in the Cardinals losing the NLCS again

