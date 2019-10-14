Was that Kirk Cousins’ best performance with the Vikings?

(00:00): Was that Kirk Cousins’ best performance as a Viking?

(24:00): Zach Brown had to eat crow on his Cousins comments. Mackey says “keep doing it”

(32:00): Phil gets to brag about his guy P.J. Fleck: “He’s done an amazing job in these 3 years”

(41:00): Ramie gets a history lesson from Phil and Manny on the Tim Brewster era of Gopher Football

(51:00): Coller joins with thoughts on Kirk Cousins’ performance against the Eagles

(1:13:00): Which NFL teams is it time to hit the panic button on?

(1:31:00): Declan is stoked about Disney+

