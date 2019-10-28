Wiggy’s 4th/Jim Pete/Coller on coaching blunders/Robot umps

(00:00): Once again, we ask the question: Is Andrew Wiggins figuring it out?

(17:00): Jim Petersen on Wiggy’s 4th quarter, and the keys to Wolves’ 3-0 start

(31:00): Danny’s pumped for the return of a certain chicken sandwich. Also, who has it worse; Danny’s Browns or Ramie’s Bears?

(50:30): Coller joins with questions about coaching decisions made in the NFL in week 8

(1:10:00): NFL Panic Index: Which teams in the league need to hit the panic button?

(1:29:00): Is it finally time for robot umps after game 5 of the World Series?

