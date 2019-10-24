Will Keenum or AP get revenge?/Wolves win opener

(00:00): Is there any concern that Primetime Kirk will show up tonight?

(17:00): Who is more likely to get any sort of revenge against the Vikings tonight? AP or Case Keenum?

(39:00): Danny talks Wolves… and Popeyes chicken

(52:00): Coller joins with more thoughts on the Vikings matchup with Washington, and why nothing has changed with Kirk Cousins.

(1:24:00): Coller’s weird phobia.

