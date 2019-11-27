A MN Sports Tour: Checking in on the Wolves, Gophers, Twins & Wild.

(2:00): Danny talks Wolves and why Jeff Teague coming off the bench should help.

(26:00): Chip Scoggins joins with thoughts on the Gophers matchup on the Badgers: How big would a win be for the Gophers? How does Minnesota match up with the Badgers?

(51:00): Derek Wetmore checks in on the breaking Twins news. How big of a loss will Derek Shelton be as he moves on to Pittsburgh? Also, what to expect from the Twins with the left side of the infield?

(1:19:00): Judd and Declan talk Wild: Do the young players need to see more ice time?