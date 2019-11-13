Buying MN Sports Stock/Should the Twins trade for Mookie?

(00:00): How much stock should we buy into the recent successes of the Vikings, Gophers and Timberwolves?
(38:00): Is Dalvin Cook an exception to the rule that “running backs don’t matter?”
(52:00): Derek Wetmore reacts to Rocco Baldelli winning Manager of the Year, and the latest news surrounding the Houston Astros.
(1:14:00): Reckless Trade Speculation!: Should the Twins trade for Mookie Betts?
(1:27:00): Derek goes to the movies: Wetmore reviews Blue Chips, and wasn’t happy about it.
