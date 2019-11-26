Podcast

Cluster Fun 11-26-19: The biggest Minnesota football weekend since?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets November 26, 2019 10:46 am
  • Judd and Declan preview the big weekend of football on deck with the Gophers hosting the Badgers and the Vikings visiting Seattle.

Topics:
Gophers SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Vikings



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast