Podcast

Cluster Fun: The Furious Rallies return and can the Vikings beat the Cowboys?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets November 8, 2019 10:47 am
  • Judd and Declan breakdown the Wild’s rally against the Sharks on Thursday night that fell short.
  • And preview Vikings-Cowboys.

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Vikings Wild



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast