Podcast

Is the Vikings defense a bigger concern than Cousins?

By Manny Hill
Danny Cunningham, Judd Zulgad, Matthew Coller and Ramie Makhlouf November 5, 2019 3:20 pm

*(00:00): Which obstacle will be more difficult to overcome for the Vikings? Kirk Cousins play, or the defense?
*(24:00): Danny breaks down what went on at Target Center last night. What happened with the 49 minute delay?
*(38:00): What does Andrew Wiggins need to show to remain in the Wolves long-term plans?
*(50:00): Coller joins with thoughts on Kirk Cousins’ personality and how it fits with the rest of the Vikings roster.
*(1:13:00): Can the Vikings overcome what could be going wrong with their defense?

ICYMI: Is the defense or Kirk Cousins a bigger issue with the Vikings?

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast