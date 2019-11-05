Is the Vikings defense a bigger concern than Cousins?

*(00:00): Which obstacle will be more difficult to overcome for the Vikings? Kirk Cousins play, or the defense?

*(24:00): Danny breaks down what went on at Target Center last night. What happened with the 49 minute delay?

*(38:00): What does Andrew Wiggins need to show to remain in the Wolves long-term plans?

*(50:00): Coller joins with thoughts on Kirk Cousins’ personality and how it fits with the rest of the Vikings roster.

*(1:13:00): Can the Vikings overcome what could be going wrong with their defense?

ICYMI: Is the defense or Kirk Cousins a bigger issue with the Vikings?

