*Ramie, Danny and Manny spend the first hour discussing what happened in Cleveland last night with Myles Garrett, Mason Rudolph and others. Should Rudolph have been suspended as well? Danny makes a case.

*Who is the real MVP of the Vikings offense this season? Could it actually be Gary Kubiak?

*Ben Heisler joins with thoughts on the best plays for fantasy owners this weekend.

*Carmelo Anthony is back in the NBA.