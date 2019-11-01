Should Mahomes play Sunday?/Comedian Corey Adam stops by for Hr 2.

(13:30): Should Patrick Mahomes play Sunday? Danny makes the case for why he shouldn’t, even if we want him to.

(23:00): 2nd half outlook for the NFC, and where the Vikings fit in.

(34:00): Ben Heisler joins for weekly appearance with fantasy football analysis.

(52:00): Minneapolis Comedian Corey Adam joins Ramie in studio and weighs in on the KAT/Embiid fight.

(1:08:00): Corey on why he wasn’t panicking about the Vikings when they were 2-2.

(1:25:00): Corey breaks down a huge weekend in UFC.

