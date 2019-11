(00:00): Are the vikings meeting or exceeding expectations at 8-3?

(32:30): A look back at the Malice in the Palace on its 15th anniversary: How does it relate to the Myles Garrett incident?

(45:00): Should playoffs be the expectation now for the Wolves?

(52:00): Robert Mays of The Ringer joins with thoughts on the Vikings, Bears and the Colin Kaepernick story

(1:19:00): The Food Championship Series selection show

