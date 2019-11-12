Podcast

Wiggins turning a corner, Gopher bowl predictions and Declan +

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets November 12, 2019 2:50 pm
  • Is the Vikings’ offense for real?
  • Andrew Wiggins turning a corner.
  • The fire at the 1977 NFC Championship game.
  • Gopher bowl games scenarios.
  • Dion Waiters’ THC incident.
  • And the debut episode of Declan +.

Topics:
Gophers SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Vikings Wolves



