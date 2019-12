*Brian Murphy: “Gopher fans looked at Saturday as just another MN sports disappointment… That’s the wrong attitude to take”

*Judd on Harrison Smith: “As much as he’s going to politic to play, he can’t play tonight”

*Matthew Coller joins the fray: Will the Vikings be able to utilize Irv Smith in Seattle?

*What does this game mean for Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer both? Is this a swing game for Minnesota?

*Coller and Murph dive into the rest of the NFL: Are the Ravens the NFL’s best?